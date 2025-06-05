Which Position?

Railpopper in
We are currently going a re-structure in our fintech based corporation. I have held the position of special projects lead and have been delivering experimental features for strategic advances over the past 6 months. The new VP of Tech wants me to pitch into the core business efforts to set a new structure while other executives are pulling me to invest more into my special projects and I'm kind of stuck between. I see the value of the projects I'm bringing in future proofing the business, and I also see the value of what the VP is proposing in terms of where I can pitch in "firefighting" in the present core. The conflict is, will they always be in firefighting mode? If so who handles innovation?
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
What do you want your next year to look like? If you're stuck firefighting indefinitely, that can drain your creative energy and pigeonhole you. But if the VP is open to building stronger systems that reduce firefighting over time, maybe you can bring some of your innovation mindset into that space too. Another option might be proposing a hybrid structure—spend 70% on core stabilization and 30% on advancing special projects that future-proof the business.
rwhite193Software Engineer at Discord
Totally agree. I’ve been in that “split” position before and it’s easy to get pulled into endless fires. If you don’t carve out time for innovation early, it just gets buried under “urgent” work that never ends. Hybrid setup sounds like a good compromise.
