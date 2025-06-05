Which Position?

Poll

We are currently going a re-structure in our fintech based corporation. I have held the position of special projects lead and have been delivering experimental features for strategic advances over the past 6 months. The new VP of Tech wants me to pitch into the core business efforts to set a new structure while other executives are pulling me to invest more into my special projects and I'm kind of stuck between. I see the value of the projects I'm bringing in future proofing the business, and I also see the value of what the VP is proposing in terms of where I can pitch in "firefighting" in the present core. The conflict is, will they always be in firefighting mode? If so who handles innovation?