Mass Layoffs and Absentee Bosses Create a Morale Crisis at Meta
Can't say I'm surprised here, Zuck doubling down on the Metaverse while everyone else jumps on the AI train.
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/12/technology/meta-layoffs-employees-management.html
It's an interesting phenomenon growing up more and seeing people who should theoretically know what they're doing just completely mess things up. I used to think someone like Zuck should have good ideas or at least ideas based on some sort of data but now I'm realizing that this dude puts his pants on one leg at a time like the rest of us and has bad ideas sometimes. He's just rich enough to get away with it.
