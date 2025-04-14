acbd137 in
Pinterest RSU and referrals
How are the RSU offered these days ? Is it equally vested or there is some front loading. Also, wondering what is the refresher cycle? Do they offer refresher every year irrespective of the performance or is it offered after 2 years?
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer an hour ago
I couldn't find much, but after doing a quick search on Pinterest refreshers it seems that Pinterest doesn't have a standardized policy. Refreshers are more like performance bonuses and are influenced by factors like individual performance and current compensation relative to peers Employees at the higher end of the pay band might receive smaller or even no refreshers.
therasSoftware Engineer an hour ago
Makes sense, I think a lot of companies use refreshers like a bonus. Probably easier for the company than a cash bonus.
