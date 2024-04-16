Jani in
Netflix background check
Hi,
I was told Netflix does a background check after making an offer. Anyone knows how long it takes and what does background check actually includes ?
Thank you.
3
1984
Sort by:
DataMonkeyNYCData Scientist
Depends on how extensive your resume is and how many companies need to confirm your employment. Most of it is to make sure you are who you said you were on the resume. Some may do additional checks on you depending on security or financial issues. Usually it doesn't take more than 3 weeks. If you fail, they're maybe an appeal process at some companies.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,559