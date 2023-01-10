funnybones in
Chewy Research Scientist II
I am interviewing at Chewy for Research Scientist II (C5 level).
Could someone please offer insight on what to expect in their offer (base, stocks, bonus, etc.)? I will most likely choose either their Bellevue office or their Minneapolis office. Thanks!
2
2962
Sort by:
garrisonSoftware Engineer
~$165k for base
1
funnybonesResearch Scientist
@garrison, is that the median base salary or more like the 90th percentile? Thanks!
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,436