funnybones in  
Research Scientist  

Chewy Research Scientist II

I am interviewing at Chewy for Research Scientist II (C5 level).
Could someone please offer insight on what to expect in their offer (base, stocks, bonus, etc.)? I will most likely choose either their Bellevue office or their Minneapolis office. Thanks! 
2
2962
garrisonSoftware Engineer  
~$165k for base
1
funnybonesResearch Scientist  
@garrison, is that the median base salary or more like the 90th percentile? Thanks!

