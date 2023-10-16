Meta's Llama 2 Long outperforms GPT 3.5 and Claude 2

Meta Platforms recently introduced Llama 2 Long, a revolutionary AI model that outperforms top competitors with its ability to generate accurate responses to long user queries.





Meta's new AI model

As an enhancement of the original Llama 2, Llama 2 Long deals with larger data containing longer texts and is modified to handle lengthier information sequences.

Its stellar performance outshines other models such as OpenAI's GPT-3.5 Turbo and Claude 2.

How Llama 2 Long works

Meta built different versions of Llama 2, ranging from 7 billion to 70 billion parameters, which refines its learning from data.

Llama 2 Long employs Rotary Positional Embedding (RoPE) technique, refining the way it encodes the position of each token, allowing fewer data and memory to produce precise responses.

The model further fine-tunes its performance using reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF), and synthetic data generated by Llama 2 chat itself.

Impressive feats and future aspirations

Llama 2 Long can create high-quality responses to user prompts up to 200,000 characters long, which is approximately 40 pages of text.

Its ability to generate responses to queries on diverse topics such as history, science, literature, and sports indicates its potential to cater to complex and various user needs.

The researchers see Llama 2 Long as a step towards broader, more adaptable AI models, and advocate for more research and dialogue to harness these models responsibly and beneficially.

