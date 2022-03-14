19g615l09rua7s in
Prep for Meta SWE Manager Position
I'm entering the loop later this month and has some questions related to the Tech screening portion of it.
I can't believe it's 2022 and I, someone who hasn't been an IC for years, is having to go back and review binary search problems on leetcode.
Does anyone know how much weight/what level of questions are asked? I was told "we don't expect you to answer them to the degree an IC would", but that itself is pretty vague.
19g6uky2h57o0Software Engineering Manager
Ryan has a great collection of ressources. Checkout some of his repos that have dedicated Engineering Manager questions https://github.com/ryanburgess/engineer-manager
19g615l16x8854Full-Stack Software Engineer
this is great
