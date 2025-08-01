How do you manage to learn “just enough” to be productive in a tech stack you're new to?

Hey folks

I’ve recently joined Amazon and landed in a frontend-heavy team, mostly React work. My background is backend (2 years of Go) and I actually joined hoping to grow more into backend and transition to Java/springboot(which is also new to me)

But for now, since I’m new, I’ll be working on frontend tasks for a while. So I’ve accepted that I’ll need to pick up React enough to get work done.

I don’t want to go too deep (since my long-term path is backend), but I also want to contribute well to the team and not get blocked.

Curious how others manage this — when you’re in a role where the tech stack isn’t your long-term focus, how do you learn “just enough” without getting overwhelmed or distracted from your core goals?

Any mindset, habits, or practical tips you found helpful?