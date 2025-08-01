How do you manage to learn “just enough” to be productive in a tech stack you're new to?
Hey folks
I’ve recently joined Amazon and landed in a frontend-heavy team, mostly React work. My background is backend (2 years of Go) and I actually joined hoping to grow more into backend and transition to Java/springboot(which is also new to me)
But for now, since I’m new, I’ll be working on frontend tasks for a while. So I’ve accepted that I’ll need to pick up React enough to get work done.
I don’t want to go too deep (since my long-term path is backend), but I also want to contribute well to the team and not get blocked.
Curious how others manage this — when you’re in a role where the tech stack isn’t your long-term focus, how do you learn “just enough” without getting overwhelmed or distracted from your core goals?
Any mindset, habits, or practical tips you found helpful?
You should simply give 100% of your focus and attention to learning and mastering whatever tech you’re working on.
In the long term it means being able to comfortably apply for both frontend and backend roles.
And frankly, learning React isn’t that hard. There is an insane amount of documentation, coding examples and community support for it.