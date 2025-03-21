postit in
Poll
Los Angeles or Durham, NC or Woodlands,TX
Got a position with option to move to one of these cities. 180K base + 40% stock in LA and 10k lower in the other two cities.
Been in LA for a while. Love the city but traffic is unbarable and commute has become a big problem. I am a bit worried about NC due to fewer job opportunities incase of layoffs.
Which location is preferable for a young family of four?
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
If you're thinking long-term with a young family, The Woodlands is probably your best bet. Great schools, low cost of living, safe neighborhoods, and no state income tax—your $170K+ comp stretches way further there than in LA. LA’s got the career upside, but if the commute is already killing you and space is tight, it’s not like it's going to get any better. Durham’s nice too, but The Woodlands wins on affordability and family-friendly quality of life while still having access to Houston’s job market if things ever shift.
bananappleProject Manager
This is the way.
