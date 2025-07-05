Is it risky to accept a new job offer now?

I have only 3 months of expenses saved up. Im doing okay in my current role. The new role however will be 50% more base salary and 50% more TC. It will also be a smaller company, so slightly risky.





I have this fear because I have applied for 300 positions but only got an offer from 1 company.





If I were to get laid off from the new company, I am not sure how long it would take to find a new role again.





This current job im at is my very first job so far, and I need some advice from those who are experienced in this situation. Im asking because I know my emotions are in the way of my thinking and I would like to get a clear mind.





Thank you in advance,





G