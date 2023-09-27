phi in
Lack of innovation at Apple?
With passing years its evident that the innovation in iPhones is decreasing. Has mobile hardware development reached its limits or its just Apple.
#apple #mobile #future
Calculatron99Business Analyst
People say this every year and it's never true. People always think apple fanboys are upgrading iphones every year for minimal gains and innovation but the truth is that it's a small minority of people actually upgrading every year. Apple is targeting people who haven't upgraded in 3-5 years, so if you view it from the lens of "innovation" and differences between like the iphone X and 11, then it's a huge step up
23
squidinkData Scientist
This is actually a really good point. Despite that I love the bleeding edge, I only upgrade my iPhone every three years. There is just no reason to do so every single year and it doesn’t make sense to upgrade to every release as unlike Android, Apple continues to support and update
their products for years… imagine if you had to replace your car yearly because because I’d you did not the car would not start and you had to either throw it away or sell it for a tenth of what you paid for it…
3
