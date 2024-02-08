TPM Navigate the situation

TPM with total job exp 6+ years (3y+ at google) Currently at L4 level with total comp just above 250k ( base+equity+bonus). I switched a toxic team right before getting promo hence my trajectory got reset. My next L5 promo should be in a year or so. Should wait out or jump out of GOOG? What is approx salary I might be able to get for that level of exp and probably a level bump