jtmartin18 in
Advice for my first FAANG finance manager interviews?
Hey all,
I've been fortunate enough to secure first round interviews for finance manager roles at both Facebook and Microsoft. This is my first time interviewing for a company at this level and was just wondering if anyone had advice or tips? They are both just initial recruiter calls, but I would still greatly appreciate any advice!
Thanks in advance!
1
2271
Sort by:
CA0ArchitectProgram Manager
Practice STAR format response. I like to start with developing a list of things that I did a work narratives, then adding in some details. Also, focus your response on the interviewer’s questions. Don’t forget to listen to the question.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,605