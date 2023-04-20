0yoe in
Intentional dead ending?
I don't want to lead multiple teams, I don't want to be a manager, I don't want to be a principal/staff. I just want to write code and solve problems. I don't care that I get equity or much more pay, I just want to get my 200k TC, show up, get enough of an annual raise to meet inflation. I don't want more responsibility than I already have and I can't bear to be in meetings.
Is this an odd opinion?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Not odd at all, IMO. Personally, I'm the same way lol. I hate 'hustle culture' and all that, just give me a paycheck, I'll show up, do good work, and we'll be on our way. I don't need a freakin $500k salary, but I want to make enough to be comfortable and as soon as I hit that, I'm good.
TBirdSoftware Engineer
My bro!
