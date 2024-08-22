wwwWWWwww in
Linux engineer at Jane Street
Currently a 3rd year CS student at a not that well known uni. I regularly contribute to the linux kernel and other linux related open source projects. What else can I do to increase my chances at becoming a Linux Engineer at Jane Street?
ThatLinuxGuyComputer Science
I'm not sure about jane street, if you are looking for the Linux Engineer opportunities then you can try checking the Field Engineer website
