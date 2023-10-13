Moheb Malik Mohammed in
Opinions from working professionals.
I've heard from a lot of recruiters that this is the worst job market ever.
With companies migrating their workforce to economical countries like India,
The uprise of AI which cannot replace humans but for sure will reduce jobs in the market,
And with the current global recession,
What are your views and how do you think fresh grads who have little to no prior experience can cope with these situations?
4
3568
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
New grads will be fine, plenty of jobs will be available, people and companies will need to adapt to the changing market
5
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,505