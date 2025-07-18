lower offer than what was listed in the job posting

I received an offer from one of Japan’s top companies for the first time in my job search. That’s something I’m pleased about.





On the other hand, the position is two grades lower than what was listed in the job posting, and the offered salary is 1.5 million yen less. It’s also below my current annual income.





I’m guessing I was assessed at a lower level during the interview, but what reasons might there be for that?





I feel sad, wondering if it means I wasn’t properly valued.



