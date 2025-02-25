whiton in
I picked the wrong FAANG, dawg
how do I get out of here?
#ApplePM
edit: been applying for a while and this was just an outburst cus I'm through.
I have a Google interview thanks to a referral. Any G PMs with some pointers?
TapOxideProduct Manager 15 hours ago
Been there my man valid af frustration if you're thinking ab Google, a few things to keep in mind 1 - Each interviewer will jump around focus areas, so be able to pivot from PS, to Ex to Strategy very quickly and with a clear structure. 2 - Even though the comp sci area was removed, the interviews are still quite technical compared to other companies. Be ready to think deeply about technical problems. 3 - You have to be ON for every interview. If you feel yourself drifting from a great structured answer, pause and navigate your way back. I recovered a poorly answered question in the last five minutes. 4 - There’s an emphasis on L&D now, so have your examples ready in a STAR format. 5 - Estimation will be involved directly or indirectly. Brush up on napkin math. 6 - PS questions tend to crop up more than once, so nail down your framework for answering those repeatedly. 7 - Strategy questions are a big part of the interview, so have a clear framework for those. on actually preparing though, get a course, it saves you time and will honestly pay you back in time. product alliance is my recommendation because it was great for me and might be the best one out there, but feel free to explore options.
2
