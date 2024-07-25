Nathan Thom in
Career Start Advice
I just got my first job out of my PhD as a senior data scientist at a midsize (100-200) employee company.
I read this article:
I thought it was fantastic and wanted share. Also, I would love to hear community opinion on how to ramp up, what to focus on, and what pitfalls to watch out for as a new grad entering this kind of role.
Cheers!
Bombora
Senior Data Scientist
Reno, NV
Total per year
$158K
Level
III
Base
$150K
Total stock grant
$7.5K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
5 Years
YUHIYOLTechnical Program Manager
Repasting the link just in case, seems like it might be broken: https://boz.com/articles/career-cold-start Congrats on the role though! New grad roles seem super difficult to get in this market. My advice would be to get exposure to as many different business units/functions as possible. Learn how all the teams with the company interact and what kinds of details they need from each other. Every new employee I've worked with who had done that ramped up so much faster and were much easier to work with.
6
JonnyRicksML / AI
Thanks a ton for the response! This is great advice I think.
