Xander101 in
landing a remote role
Ok, so I've garnered between 6mos to 1 year in internships and I'm pretty much good at what I do, backend development. I've also reached my final year in the university, graduating Ina few weeks. How do I land a remote role overseas, UK or US. I've tried but to no avail. I'd need insights from some who might have walked the path already. Other opinions are welcome.
WaywardBatmanSoftware Engineer
Good is definitely a matter of perspective
Xander101
I understand, which is why I'd need to be exposed. Like they say, In the country of the blind, the one-eyed man is king
