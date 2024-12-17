Emy in
Poll
Torn between taking a bachelors degree in CS or Software Engineering .
I'm planning to enroll in a degree program and I'm torn on which one to take. I'm in my late 30's currently in manufacturing so this is a whole career change. I would like to make more money and also be flexible which my current role doesn't provide. I'm finding CS to be a solid option but the math subjects are very intense.
If you were to choose , what would you go for especially with the current job market?
Closed
175 participants
0
3182
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,605