With wfh now proven to be successful, is remote talent the solution in the downturn?

Amazon is having a hiring event in Lagos, Nigeria on Aug 1st - Aug 5th. They are hiring Software Developer II candidates and will relocate you to Canada and other countries. You have to fill out an application to the following role and be invited to this event.





https://www.techloy.com/amazon-is-looking-for-lagos-based-software-developers-to-relocate-to-canada-ireland-and-the-u-s/amp/