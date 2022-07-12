Sofi4IakqhusmUa in
With wfh now proven to be successful, is remote talent the solution in the downturn?
Amazon is having a hiring event in Lagos, Nigeria on Aug 1st - Aug 5th. They are hiring Software Developer II candidates and will relocate you to Canada and other countries. You have to fill out an application to the following role and be invited to this event.
https://www.techloy.com/amazon-is-looking-for-lagos-based-software-developers-to-relocate-to-canada-ireland-and-the-u-s/amp/
Amazon is hiring Lagos-based Software Developers who wish to relocate to Canada, Ireland, and the U.S.
American retail technology giant Amazon is looking for high-caliber and tested Software Development Engineers who are based in Lagos, Nigeria to work on innovative and leading technologies. According to the company, the software developers will be responsible for solving algorithmically complex problems, and front-end and back-end services that can scale
techloy.com
2
1164
Sort by:
gIanajGiwla52Software Engineer
Great for talent development and it’s probably cheaper in the long run.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,320