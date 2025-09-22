outsideliving1234 in
Parental leave policy at TikTok / ByteDance
Does anyone have any information on how long you need to have been an employee of TikTok / ByteDance to be eligible for their parental leave policy?
TenuredGeek
I’ve heard that in Europe and APAC offices, local labor laws can actually be more generous than ByteDance’s default policy, so the company just defers to whatever is most favorable. Not sure where you're located OP but could be a good idea to look into these things. Also, congratulations on the new addition to the family!
