Messi18 in
Should consider Moving for a APM role in Dubai
Got an offer from a Dubai based startup for Assistant Product Manager role with 18K AED as monthly compensation.
What all should I consider before accepting the offer ? How is the work culture? Work life balance?
6.5 + years of tech experience as a dev (5 years) and PM (1+ years)
Compensation wise it's almost double to my current INR CTC. Bachelor.
What is monthly living expenses (food,rent,travel, electricity any else which would be basic cost)?
1
1033
Sort by:
sremSoftware Engineering Manager
Check cost of living at numbeo.com. Dubai is pretty expensive now. Beware yearly rent is usually charged in 2-3 installments with 4% payment to broker unless you want to rent a room. Try to negotiate relocation cost with employer. With 18k you will probably consider Deira or Sharjah emirate to rent
About
Public
Tech
Members
734,025