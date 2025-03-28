Should consider Moving for a APM role in Dubai

Got an offer from a Dubai based startup for Assistant Product Manager role with 18K AED as monthly compensation.

What all should I consider before accepting the offer ? How is the work culture? Work life balance?

6.5 + years of tech experience as a dev (5 years) and PM (1+ years)

Compensation wise it's almost double to my current INR CTC. Bachelor.





What is monthly living expenses (food,rent,travel, electricity any else which would be basic cost)?