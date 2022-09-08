zuhayeer in  
Founder at Levels.fyi 

Here's what happens to your RSUs when your company gets acquired

Our community received several questions around what happens to employee RSUs after an acquisition. You asked and Compound brought the answers!


View the post here: https://www.levels.fyi/blog/rsus-when-company-acquired.html

3
7455
Sort by:
vucevic88Software Engineer  
"the chances that your company is acquired are actually higher [during a market downturn] than if the IPO market was hot" Didn't think about that but it makes sense.
5

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,387