qwertyCoder in
Poll
How far out is AGI?
There's been whispers that OpenAI has hit a wall lately and that upcoming models aren't going to be as breakthrough / stepwise improvements as what we've seen so far.
Closed
605 participants
17
4586
Sort by:
pmPlatypusProduct Manager
We need a new breakthrough beyond LLMs. LLMs don't have logic baked in. Humans / for AGI you need that. That said, LLMs do a great job of faking that they have logic since they just memorize everything. I think AGI is still 10-15 years out.
9
KaczKL7wBmWhbZzXhsSoftware Engineer
I agree. Breakthrough beyond LLM. But this is a step. Just a stepping stone.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,559