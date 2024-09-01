TechGeek99 in
Apply to US-Based FAANG Roles - Is It Possible without a US VISA?
I'm based in the middle east, applied for FAANG US-Based roles.
When I reached out to several recruiters via LinkedIn, a couple of them said that not having a VISA is a blocker for my apps to be considered. However, EU-Based roles don't have a VISA problem.
I read at Blind that some engineer got their VISA Sponsored, I'm seeking some insights and guidance on that? Does FAANG offer VISA Sponsorship to US?
whatsoverthereMobile Software Engineer
Not an expert but I think that would be difficult. You probably need a h1b visa - and that is very difficult to get since it’s based on lottery. a company would have to be willing to file one for you and you need to be lucky enough to get picked in the lottery - after that you can work for that company - the whole process can take up to a year in best case scenario.
