Apply to US-Based FAANG Roles - Is It Possible without a US VISA?

I'm based in the middle east, applied for FAANG US-Based roles.





When I reached out to several recruiters via LinkedIn, a couple of them said that not having a VISA is a blocker for my apps to be considered. However, EU-Based roles don't have a VISA problem.





I read at Blind that some engineer got their VISA Sponsored, I'm seeking some insights and guidance on that? Does FAANG offer VISA Sponsorship to US?





