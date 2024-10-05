islandjumper25 in
HRT OA not gone so well
Hi, I just completed the HRT Codesignal online assesment for software engineer new grad. I just completed 3/4 question. The last was almost done, but due to the lack of time I was not able to complete it. In the end, I got 950/1200, which in my opinion is quite bad. Do I still have a chance of proceeding to the next round? Any experience here?
islandjumper25
Just applied online. Was intern in Citadel last summer
