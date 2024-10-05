islandjumper25 in  
HRT OA not gone so well

Hi, I just completed the HRT Codesignal online assesment for software engineer new grad. I just completed 3/4 question. The last was almost done, but due to the lack of time I was not able to complete it. In the end, I got 950/1200, which in my opinion is quite bad. Do I still have a chance of proceeding to the next round? Any experience here?

How did you get the OA? I've applied there for so many times, but am auto rejected.
What is your background?
Just applied online. Was intern in Citadel last summer

