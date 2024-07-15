Ajxisheoo in
Why being good at Leetcode doesn't work always?
I’ve noticed many skilled individuals with excellent ratings in contests and more than 700 or 1000 of problems solved on LeetCode who are still searching for jobs or are in low-paying roles at service-based companies. Why is it that not everyone proficient in problem-solving on LeetCode lands a job at big tech?
The current market's state doesn't help either. The layoffs have had a compounding effect on it as well, and has thrown the demand-supply ratio into turmoil.
In in a job hunting phase right now with ~650 leetcode problems, so as a person who is in the position as described, I try to focus on what is in my control - reach out to people to network and get refferals, resume building like certifications and projects to increase my odds of getting picked by a recruiter, and keep prepping leetcode so I crack that interview when it comes.