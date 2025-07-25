TenuredGeek in  
Software Engineer at Google 

Tesla Robotaxis in SF this weekend!

https://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-robotaxi-bay-area-launch-san-francisco-memo-2025-7


"Tesla told staff on Thursday it plans to launch its Robotaxi service in San Francisco this weekend, according to an internal memo viewed by Business Insider."


Pretty cool new!

Tesla tells staff it plans to roll out its Robotaxi service in San Francisco this weekend

The company said its timeline for Robotaxi launch had been moved up and the service could launch as soon as Friday.

ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI 
"The California DMV said Tesla has not secured a permit for driverless testing." Uhhh, does this mean they're just gonna break the law?
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks 
Wouldn't put it past Elon honestly
