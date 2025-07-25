TenuredGeek in
Tesla Robotaxis in SF this weekend!
https://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-robotaxi-bay-area-launch-san-francisco-memo-2025-7
"Tesla told staff on Thursday it plans to launch its Robotaxi service in San Francisco this weekend, according to an internal memo viewed by Business Insider."
Pretty cool new!
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
"The California DMV said Tesla has not secured a permit for driverless testing." Uhhh, does this mean they're just gonna break the law?
6
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
Wouldn't put it past Elon honestly
2
