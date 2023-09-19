iARK in  
iOS  

IBM | HYD

YOE: 9

Offer: 25 LPA

Role: Developer

Joining Bonus: 2LPA


Current CTC: 20 LPA


It is far less than what i am expecting, offer is not rolled out yet, HR said she will release the offer if I am ok with the figures, please help me decide.. or should I wait?

AntiviralComputer Science  
I would suggest to Ask your expected numbers
iARKiOS  
Thanks for the suggestion..

I was expecting 38, but she said max she can give was 22, considering the given market conditions and budget,
I rejected it, then she came back with 25+2L(JB)+0-12%(variable),

My expectations is 38, should i reject this as well, I don’t want to regret later so asking..

