iARK in
IBM | HYD
YOE: 9
Offer: 25 LPA
Role: Developer
Joining Bonus: 2LPA
Current CTC: 20 LPA
It is far less than what i am expecting, offer is not rolled out yet, HR said she will release the offer if I am ok with the figures, please help me decide.. or should I wait?
4
2115
Sort by:
AntiviralComputer Science
I would suggest to Ask your expected numbers
1
iARKiOS
Thanks for the suggestion..
I was expecting 38, but she said max she can give was 22, considering the given market conditions and budget,
I rejected it, then she came back with 25+2L(JB)+0-12%(variable),
My expectations is 38, should i reject this as well, I don’t want to regret later so asking..
I was expecting 38, but she said max she can give was 22, considering the given market conditions and budget,
I rejected it, then she came back with 25+2L(JB)+0-12%(variable),
My expectations is 38, should i reject this as well, I don’t want to regret later so asking..
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482