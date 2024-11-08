aphi in
Cyber security job market
Due to election results do you think the market for cyber security contracting is going to explode ?
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Personally I don't see how any candidate winning would directly influence the cyber security job market, but that could be me being uneducated. Do you think it'll have some direct impact OP?
vWvS5GkSLEvJjBU5zXDevOps Engineer
Agreed. I don’t see how it’s going to effect the job market. Sure the geopolitical tensions and threats might increase. Unless there’s a big breach/industry wide zero day burned, cyber security is not the first thing in mind for most companies that are not financial institutions.
