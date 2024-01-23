TheiEngineer in  
Software Engineer  

Got fired as Tech Lead, next opportunity should be...

Hello guys,


Recently got fired due layoff wave, right now I am looking for new job opportunities but my big question is that if I should be looking for

Tech Lead/SWE Architect/SWE Manager positions rather than Senior SWE positions?


Is it a step back If I take a Senior SWE position role?


I must say that I got kind of rusty due my recent Tech Lead position as I was only code reviewing and having 1:1 meeting with team.



6
2308
DatabassData  
You got laid off, it's different. Fired means it was your fault. Some folks will care, just a heads up.
1
