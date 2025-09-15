HardworkerEngineer99 in
Action to Take during G Team Match - I've been waiting since a Month
Google EU, SWE III, 3 H and one LH.
My preferred locations are London and Zurich, and told the recruiter that I'm open for other West Europe countries (e.g. Dublin)
Never got any single call so far after one month of waiting.
Should I contact the managers on LinkedIn?
What general action to take to increase my chances.
cantankerousSoftware Engineer at LinkedIn
People I know who got through team match said patience was key. Some waited over two months before anything happened, so your timeline isn’t out of the ordinary. Staying open on location and team type can make a big difference.
