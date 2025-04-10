Will being super hot help me land top SWE jobs?

I’m 26yo, ex-model, with a Psych undergrad. I just quit modelling and I’m starting a CS conversion master’s this autumn. I know it’s going to be tough, but I’m here for the grind (LeetCode, projects, strong grades, the works etc). I’m objectively very attractive and let’s be honest, tech is male-dominated, especially in hiring and networking on LinkedIn. I’m not naive, I know looks won’t write code for me, but….. can they open more doors when it comes to outreach, referrals or even interview invites?

Not fishing for validation, just wondering how much of an edge (if any) this could give me. Are there still any diversity ratios to meet women vs. men in Big Tech?



