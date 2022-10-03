Nameless in
SQL guy looking for new opportunities
Hey guys,
I have working on SQL server (t SQL , ssis, ssas, ssrs) from past 15 years and with the same company, now looking to change company , since I have no cloud experience and pretty old technology not seeing much requirements, anything you guys suggest , pretty much never took interviews since I never changed company.
10
1243
Sort by:
dynamicRuddFull-Stack Software Engineer
If the stuff you've been working on is outdated, it would make sense to first find some roles you're interested in and then brush up on whatever is missing. So if there's a particular industry or company, make a list and then search roles. I'd start with 10 companies and see where that takes you. If you can find the gaps in your skill set, enrolling in an online course or maybe doing some side project can be enough to get you over the edge. 15 years is nothing to scoff at so I'd try to leverage that as much as possible. I'm sure there are a ton of projects you have that could be used to pivot.
2
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482