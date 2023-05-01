Telstra IT domain specialist Pune, Hyderabad,india

How is the role of IT DOMAIN SPECIALIST in Telstra?

How will be the day to day functions of this role?

How is wlb? Any stipulated working hours like 9hrs per day?

Is it mainly related to coding or any other?





How will be the learning curve for this role?

Do we need to learn anything more for this role as I am from supply chain?

I am trying to explore this opportunity and will be joining in 2 months from now?

@Telstra

Hi