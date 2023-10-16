AnOn5783819 in
US companies hiring remotely in europe
Hi !
Does anyone of US based companies that would recruit remote workers in Europe and then give the opportunity to come work in the US on L1 visa ?
Calculatron99Business Analyst
My guess would be a larger company, but even then not sure. They're likely focusing on hiring in the US
ThaCarterSoftware Engineer
I had a recruiter call with Meta and I know they were not open to hiring me from Europe, not sure if that was team specific or company specific though
1
