Lead Backend Engineer position at SF startup (Remote from Brazil)
Hello! I am a software engineer from Brazil with 5 years of experience working as a backend software engineer. I got an offer to work as a remote lead backend engineer. I have no idea if that's fair based on the market. I liked the company, and the entire eng org is remote, so I just didn't want to get underpaid just because I don't live in the U.S. Any tips for me? Thank you!
Startup in SF
Lead Backend Engineer
Remote. Company based in San Francisco, I live in Brazil
Total per year
$170K
Level
Lead BE
Base
$120K
Total stock grant
$50K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
5 Years
It is almost certainly be less than what you would be paid if you were in the states, but definitely more than local market rates. Often by a huge margin.
There aren’t a lot of American companies hiring remote folks from Brazil, mostly due to some legal and tax implications.