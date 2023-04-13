terrencecodes in
What do you put when an application asks, “Why do you want to work at {company}?”
I'm back on the job hunt and I am seeing this question a lot. In my opinion, this question feels like the company is searching for a candidate that wants to work for them.
To me, there is no company that I WANT to work for ... at least there are very very few. And even then, it's a two-way street. If my "dream company" doesn't honor my principles, I'll be gone.
Kevinj73Software Engineer
I have always found that to be an odd question. The primary reason people are looking for work is money. But you can't write that 😅 if people were being honest, the most commonly response would be "I am passionate about not being poor"
ThippsSoftware Engineer
The interview process seems to test how well a person can waffle and pretend to be an ardent zealot for whatever company. As time passes, each aspect becomes so gamed that it is difficult to identify the usefull portions of this process
