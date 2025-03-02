Microsoft Cloud Solution Architect

Hey everyone!

I’m exploring opportunities at Microsoft and am particularly interested in the Cloud Solution Architect - Data & AI role. I come from a data science background, and I’d love to hear from those in this role (or who have gone through the interview process) about:

• What does your day-to-day work look like?

• What skills are essential to succeed in this role?

• What does the interview process involve? (Does it include coding rounds, or is it more focused on architecture, design, and business problem-solving?)

• Any resources or advice you’d recommend for preparation?





Since my background is in data science, I’m curious how much emphasis is placed on machine learning, big data architecture, and hands-on coding versus cloud architecture and strategy.





Would love to hear your insights—any advice would be greatly appreciated! Looking forward to learning from your experiences. 🚀