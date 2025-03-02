mlerd in  
Computer Science  

Microsoft Cloud Solution Architect

Hey everyone!

I’m exploring opportunities at Microsoft and am particularly interested in the Cloud Solution Architect - Data & AI role. I come from a data science background, and I’d love to hear from those in this role (or who have gone through the interview process) about:

What does your day-to-day work look like?

What skills are essential to succeed in this role?

What does the interview process involve? (Does it include coding rounds, or is it more focused on architecture, design, and business problem-solving?)

Any resources or advice you’d recommend for preparation?


Since my background is in data science, I’m curious how much emphasis is placed on machine learning, big data architecture, and hands-on coding versus cloud architecture and strategy.


Would love to hear your insights—any advice would be greatly appreciated! Looking forward to learning from your experiences. 🚀


