GusFring in
Evaluate offer and growth in Service Now
I currently work with JPMC and have received an offer from Service Now for IC2 for Hyderabad. I have 2.5 years of experience total in Backend.
Offer: 26L(Base) + 2.6L(Bonus) + 39K USD(Stocks) over 4 years.
I have heard that learning is extremely limited in service now. Please help me with understanding if I should keep looking or is Service now a good place to grow as I am at a very early stage in my career.
1
885
Sort by:
About
Public
Tech
Members
702,997
If you want to earn a lot and make significant impact in the scale of millions with the overhead of staying on top in performance day to day and consistently challenge yourself with others with the risk of laying off (high risk high rewards) then target MAANG/FAANG companies (and few other established companies that have similar work culture)
If you want to earn a median salary (or higher based on your living standards) and have great work life balance with steady growth in learning and experience without significant overhead of challenging others and still make significant impact in tens of thousands or millions, have side hobbies, etc, then you can join companies like ServiceNow (one of the few companies which had 10x stock price growth in the past 10 years and never laid off a single employee yet due to unpredictable market)