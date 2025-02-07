Evaluate offer and growth in Service Now

I currently work with JPMC and have received an offer from Service Now for IC2 for Hyderabad. I have 2.5 years of experience total in Backend.





Offer: 26L(Base) + 2.6L(Bonus) + 39K USD(Stocks) over 4 years.





I have heard that learning is extremely limited in service now. Please help me with understanding if I should keep looking or is Service now a good place to grow as I am at a very early stage in my career.