madnan in
Does Google hire from Europe/Asia to US, any personal experience?
After some googling I found that there is a big H-1B visa backlog. H-1B process is falling increasingly out of date and badly failing to serve its original purpose of turning on the talent tap for top innovative companies.
2
1300
Sort by:
31lotuscBusiness Analyst
You can thank a certain majority of voters that hate people who can do the work they refuse to train and work hard to do themselves.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,419