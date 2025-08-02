chuuj615 in
Aren't the high tech company earnings a bit scary?
After seeing Microsoft, Meta, and basically everyone else post record profits, isn't anyone else a bit scared about what that means?
The fact that we've been subject to so many layoffs in 2025 alone but these companies are still posting bigger numbers than ever is a bit scary don't you think? It's proving to shareholders that these companies really don't need us.
2. It makes sense to see greater profits after reducing CAPEX, especially when employees are the greatest portion of it.
3. They generally don’t *need* us to keep the business going, but they will whenever trying to innovate or continue growing the business.
At the end of the day the job market is cyclic. These companies will eventually find a reason in the future for a new hiring spree, followed by a reduction and so on.