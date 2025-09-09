sadgv324 in
I practiced 300+ LeetCode problems but still freeze in interviews
I’ve gone through more than 300 LeetCode problems, but during real interviews I freeze up. The moment someone is watching me code, everything I practiced feels like it disappears.
Is this just anxiety kicking in, or is LeetCode practice not enough to handle real interview pressure?
I’ve been thinking of trying more realistic practice, like mock interviews or project-style challenges. Has anyone else dealt with this gap between practice and performance?
18
5050
Sort by:
6
QlbX80Data Scientist
On (1), I know learn to identify and apply the pattern in vague. So here’s what’s working for me.
1.a Understand the problem. Explain in your own words what needs done and what’s expected.
1.b Check constrains, say if n=10^5 then you know the optimal solution is found between O(n) and O(n log n) and you should avoid anything O(n^2) or slower.
1.c Think about edge cases.
1.d Brute force it in your head or notebook in pseudo code.
1.e Optimize it. Avoids nested loops if possible, check if sorting makes it more efficient, check if hash maps make time or space more efficient, etc.
1.f Now code, then test your edge cases, refactor if needed.
Lastly, revise at least 3 times and submit.
Et Voilà! Good luck.
1.a Understand the problem. Explain in your own words what needs done and what’s expected.
1.b Check constrains, say if n=10^5 then you know the optimal solution is found between O(n) and O(n log n) and you should avoid anything O(n^2) or slower.
1.c Think about edge cases.
1.d Brute force it in your head or notebook in pseudo code.
1.e Optimize it. Avoids nested loops if possible, check if sorting makes it more efficient, check if hash maps make time or space more efficient, etc.
1.f Now code, then test your edge cases, refactor if needed.
Lastly, revise at least 3 times and submit.
Et Voilà! Good luck.
3
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,984
2. Practice solving 1 problem within the low end of a reasonable time limit, hints optional. Learn sub-optimal and optimal ways
3. Do (2) across 3 levels of difficulty in the same session on your own within 45 minutes. No hints.
4. Mock interview with someone and switch turns.
Steps 1-3 are designed just so you don’t waste your interviewer’s time when you can’t grasp the basics of interviewing (timeliness, velocity, accuracy, correctness, communication).
It’s unlikely that you will find LeetCode kind of problems in your real job for most of your career even though these could show up at times, but what you will find are problems that require the problem solving skills that these LeetCode problems test. Keep sharpening your problem solving skills and optimize for interview efficiency.