RollingPanda
Switching from NASA to FAANG
Need some advice on making the switch from public sector to being a DS in FAANG (1 YOE).
I understand that both sectors are pretty different, but I'm more concerned about getting a recruiter's attention rather than passing the interviews. Lots of other applicants already have experience within tech, so I'm wondering how I can best stand out coming from a different industry.
923mnjibyvYG
Not related to the question, just wanted to say thanks to the NASA team for making space really frikkin cool again. Those new images are insane.
Chibifoxtrot
My new phone background 🪐
