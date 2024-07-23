heyyou0708 in
Amazon Senior Customer Success Manager
Hi All! I have an interview coming up for Amazon Senior CSM role, can anyone give me any insight on mastering the loop interview in particular. It seems pretty grueling, and I'm looking for some advice. I'd also love to know what the reality of this role is, it seems like something I would totally thrive in but the reviews seem pretty singular on how stressful it is.
mikeekimAccount Manager at Amazon
The LP's/behavioral questions are going to be key. They're going to really focus on your customer obsession, disagree and commit, bias for action, etc. so you'll want really strong examples for that. My advice would be to ensure that your examples/stories also have depth to them. Really show deep thinking in your responses, show that you make data driven decisions, etc. and you should be fine. This was written a couple of years ago but I find that it's still very accurate to how we operate now: https://www.levels.fyi/blog/amazon-leadership-principles.html
heyyou0708
Thank you so much!
