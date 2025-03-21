sircodesalot in
Amazon offer negotiation (India)
Although I have close to 10 years of experience, I received an offer for L5(SDE II) at Amazon. The comp they have offered is not very good, 46 lpa base and not a very appealing bonus and RSU. How many rounds of negotiation is okay? Any suggestions on how to negotiate?
2
1620
Sort by:
uwdppfkk100Software Engineer
It's not India based but I replied in the other thread here: https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/i5diPp/amazon---negotiation
About
Public
Tech
Members
729,609