Need advice: Best time to join Apple

I’ve signed my job contract with apple and the recruiter told me if I join before May 1st I’d be eligible for 2025 perf, subsequently I’ll get prorated salary increase and possible RSU.





Thing is to be in the perf cycle, I’m giving up an extended break (only 3-4 weeks of break between jobs and this includes moving internationally). Ideally I’d want 2 months between jobs to wind down, but I’m putting perf cycle eligibility as a top priority.





I can’t validate the May 1st cutoff date even after searching here, it’d be awful if the recruiter gave me false information to make me start earlier…





Can someone from Apple do me a favor and confirm this? I’d owe you peeps a beer 🍻