curiousmind1929 in
Sales Strategy Interview
Hi everyone,
Has anyone interviewed for Sales Strategy / Revenue Operations role at Intuit? Would love to hear your experience and I am open to practicing with a mock interview.
3
784
Sort by:
morrieSales at Amazon8 hours ago
If you can, practice mock case questions with a friend. Intuit likes structured problem solving and clear communication, so even walking through frameworks out loud (market segmentation, funnel optimization, go-to-market strategy) helps a lot.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
813,523